Operation Round Up to Award Service Scholarship

Press Release

BRANSON, Mo. – White River Valley Electric Cooperative’s Operation Round Up program has collected and distributed over $3.6 million to students, local organizations and families in need throughout their five-county service area. All of the funds collected through Operation Round Up are awarded for basic needs such as food, shelter, clothing, health care and education.

Scholarship candidates, in particular, are evaluated on the basis of financial need, overall academic performance, extracurricular activities, and college acceptance. WRVEC awards scholarships to full-time students in May.

This year marks the 25th Anniversary for Operation Round Up. In celebration, they are awarding an additional $2,500 scholarship to one service-devoted student in the area. Continuing White River’s commitment to community, eligible students will volunteer a minimum of 25 hours to their county’s listed center in need. Students participating will be entered into a drawing for the scholarship.

Students will volunteer at the following:

Douglas- Ava Senior Center

Ozark- Ozark County Senior Center

Taney- Salvation Army, Branson

Christian- Ozarks Senior Center

Stone- Kimberling Area Senior Center

For more information about WRVEC’s Operation Round Up program and the scholarship applications, visit www.whiteriver.org. Applications that are not completely filled out will not be considered. The postmark on the application should be no later than May 1, 2016.