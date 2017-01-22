Springfield Family Featured in Upcoming PBS Documentary

Press Release

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Alzheimer’s Association is proud to serve as National Partner for the PBS documentary “Alzheimer’s: Every Minute Counts,” premiering Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 9 p.m. CT.

The program highlights the significant and growing burden of Alzheimer’s disease in this country and the unique challenges families face in the rural communities. With the majority of our state being rural, the program is significant to acknowledging those challenges and finding ways to address them.

The documentary hits even closer to home as it features Springfield, Missouri resident Daisy Duarte who cares for her mother Sonja. Daisy has a rare genetic mutation that guarantees she will develop Alzheimer’s before she turns 60 if a cure is not found. She is now participating in a clinical study at Washington University in St. Louis and advocating for more research funds to help find a cure.

The complex issues and challenges presented in this film are the same ones facing families here in Missouri. They are ones the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri Chapter works to address each and every day.

http://www.pbs.org/tpt/alzheimers-every-minute-counts/home/