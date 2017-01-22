Weekend Recap

by: Scott McCaulley

A look back at a busy sports weekend:

College Basketball

The College of the Ozarks Bobcats and Lady Bobcats win four games at the A.I.I. /Central Christian Classic in McPherson, Kansas. After the Lady Bobcats beat Johnson and Wales 92-48 and Bobcats defeated Northern New Mexico 83-74, the two teams swapped schools on Saturday. For the Lady Bobcats, they survived a 60% first half shooting performance by Northern New Mexico and a two point half time deficit to outscore their opponents 50-18 in the second half to get a 95-65 win behind the 24 points of Cassidy Johnson. Meanwhile, the men shot 76% in the first half and ended the game shooting over 65% as they rolled to a 96-60 win over Johnson and Wales. Cameron Paschke scored 26 for C of O while Ethan Davidson and Keifer Starbird each notched double-doubles as each grabbed 10 rebounds while scoring 19 and 11 points respectively.

Meanwhile North Arkansas College splits close games with Arkansas State Mid-South at Pioneer Pavilion on Saturday. The Women grab 61-57 win in their contest while the Men lose 82-79.

High School Basketball

In tournament action, Branson grabs first place at the Bolivar Tournament Friday with a 59-52 win over Republic while Reeds Spring upends Marionville 54-43 to grab the Spokane Boys Tournament Championship. Cassville took third at Spokane with a 66-50 win over Galena and Blue Eye takes fifth beating Verona 59-36.

On Saturday, Forsyth knocks off Cassville 57-47 to win the Galena Girls Tournament Championship. Reeds Spring finishes third with a 45-11 win over Hollister.