Calvin R Shackelford, Reeds Spring, MO, son of Kenneth and Delores (Dotson) Shackelford, was born on August 13, 1950 in Woodlake, CA and departed this life on January 23, 2017, at the age of 66.

Calvin was a commercial construction engineer and a construction superintendent who had lived in the area for the past 55 years coming from Woodlake, CA. He proudly served his country in the US Marine Corps.

Calvin was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Corey Shackelford.

Survivors include: his wife, Sondra Shackelford of Reeds Spring, MO; two sons, Clayton Shackelford and his wife, Lindsey of Oklahoma City, OK and Duane Shackelford and his wife, Sandra of Kimberling City, MO; two daughters, Heather Shackleford-Smith of Branson, MO and Lori McGinnes of Kimberling City, MO; one brother, Kenny Shackelford of Reeds Spring; two sisters, Arenda Kief of New York, NY and Joy Sillavan of Nixa, MO; nine grandchildren, Corey, Wake, Ella, Dash, Meagan, Cody, Josh, Amber and Chris and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2017 in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Kimberling City, MO. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 1:00 p.m. with Larry Sifford and Ken Henderson officiating. Burial will be in Philibert Cemetery, Kimberling City, MO under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, MO.

Memorial contributions may be made to Acts of the Shepherd Gathering, 19199 MO-413, Branson West, MO 65737.