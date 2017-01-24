Jack L. Anderson, age 82, of Ridgedale, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 23, 2017. He was born June 11, 1934, in Malmo, Nebraska, the son of Elmer and Allie Anderson. Jack was joined in marriage August 17, 1952, to his lovely wife Betty. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.

Jack proudly served his country as Captain in the U.S. Army and as a pilot in the Nebraska Air National Guard. He was also a welder and maintenance manager during his working years. A skilled craftsman, Jack created detailed woodworking projects. A family man, Jack will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; Lewis Grant, Jule Anderson; and a sister; Joan Foster.

Jack is survived by his loving wife, Betty Anderson of the home; a daughter, Deborah and husband John Hrivnak; a son, Kevin and wife Lisa Anderson; 5 grandchildren; Justin Long, Chace Long, Brandon Anderson, Brian Anderson and Stephanie Roberts; 9 great-grandchildren; a brother Curtis Anderson; and a sister, Sharon McCabe.

A private family gathering will be held at a later time.