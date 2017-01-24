Services Planned for Sarah Klinefelter of Branson

by Sam Clanton

BRANSON, Mo. – Memorial services are announced for Sarah Klinefelter of Branson, a beloved teacher and public servant who passed away Friday, January 21st at the age of 78.

After beginning her teaching career in Illinois and Iowa, Sarah and her husband Neil moved to Branson in 1978. Sarah became a professor at College of the Ozarks, where she taught English, Public Speaking and various Humanities courses.

Klinefelter would be named Division Chair of Performing and Professional Arts in 1989, and acted as general manager of the C of O radio station, KCOZ, in the late ’80s.

After retiring from C of O in 2001, Klinefelter remained active in the community, serving as program coordinator and “Branson Show Biz” instructor for the Elderhostel Organization. She served as chairman of the Taney County Planning Commission, president of the Taney County Library Board, and was involved in many other civic organizations.

One of her friends and long-time colleagues, Earls Family Broadcasting’s very own Greg Pyron, remembers Klinefelter as a woman of vision and purpose. He visited with Scott McCaulley on KRZK’s At Your Service program…

A celebration of life service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Branson beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 4th.

You can read the full obituary for the late Sarah Klinefelter of Branson by following this link: http://www.hometowndailynews.com/2017/01/24/sarah-ruth-klinefelter/.