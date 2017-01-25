Alleged Naked Vandal Arrested in Midway

by Shannon Cay

MIDWAY, Ark. – A woman from Alma is behind bars after reportedly breaking into a house in Midway and vandalizing it, all while in the nude on Monday.

Sheriff John Montgomery says a deputy responded to a complaint at 82 Ravenwood Lane just before 11 p.m. Upon arrival, the homeowner told authorities she came home to find a woman in her birthday suit walking out of the bedroom, throwing items.

According to the report, the woman allegedly then went next door and was let in by a neighbor, who was under the impression she needed help.

Deputy Craig Gates says that is where he found 40-year-old Summer Jones, also known as Summer Overmyer. She was taken into custody and is facing charges that include felony residential burglary, criminal mischief, trespassing, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.

According to the arrest report, Jones was believed to be under the influence of methamphetamine. Additionally, the report indicates the property damage inside of 82 Ravenwood Lane is estimated to be around a thousand dollars.

Jail logs show Jones’s bond has been set at 50-thousand dollars. She will appear in court on January 26th.