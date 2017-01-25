Buck Knives CEO to Speak at Reeds Spring Pack Night

by Tim Church

REEDS SPRING, Mo. – Tickets are on sale now for the 7th Annual Reeds Spring School Foundation “PACK NIGHT,” being held at the Dixie Stampede Dinner Attraction, on Friday, March 3rd.

Each year the foundation hosts this event to raise funds, which are then passed along as college scholarships to graduating students and mini-grants to be used for classroom enrichment projects.

Chairperson of the Reeds Spring Foundation Board Terri Tucker says they are all very excited to welcome President and CEO of Buck Knives CJ Buck as this year’s keynote speaker:

The pre-show begins at 7:10 p.m. and the keynote address will be held at 8 p.m. Tickets are 30-dollars apiece and VIP tickets are 75-dollars apiece. VIP tickets include a Buck pocket knife and a free raffle ticket for the opportunity to win a signature Buck collectible knife. All tickets will include the Dixie Stampede’s world famous show and four-course meal.

For tickets, visit Reeds Spring High School during school hours or call 417-272-3271 ext. 1196 to purchase via credit card.