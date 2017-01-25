Candlelight Vigil to Benefit Kids of Heaven Bolen

by Shannon Cay

HARRISON, Ark. – Friends of the late Heaven Bolen are planning a candlelight vigil benefiting the two Bolen kids in March.

Tiffany Black from Harrison says her kids went to the daycare run by Heaven Bolen, who was shot on Sunday and succumbed to her injuries on Monday.

She says while the news has devastated many community members, now she would like them to rally around Bolen’s two young children:

Black says they will be selling t-shirts with all the proceeds going to the kids. Additionally, she would like to have a raffle the day of the event and sell pre-packaged snacks. Anyone interested in purchasing a t-shirt must do so by February 10th.

The celebration of Heaven Bolen’s life is slated for 5 p.m. on March 4th at the stage at Harrison Park. As of news time, the man suspected of shooting her, 36-year-old Matthew Bolen, has not been apprehended.

The Facebook event with all the information can be found HERE.