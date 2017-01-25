CBCO Remains on Code Red Alert for O+ and O- Blood

by Tim Church

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Community Blood Center of the Ozarks remains on a Code Red Alert for O Positive and O Negative blood.

Media Relations Representative Chris Pilgrim says this is the second time in two years the CBCO has had to issue a code red alert for more than one blood type:

Pilgrim adds the CBCO is also on a Code Yellow Alert for A Positive and B Negative blood types, which means there is less than a two day supply of these blood types in reserve.

The CBCO is hosting two local mobile blood drives this month. The CBCO will be at the Reeds Spring High School from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., on January 30th, and at the Kimberling City Elks Lodge from 12 to 6 p.m. on January 31st.

Additional blood drive and donor center locations and hours can be found with this story at hometowndailynews.com.