Central Bank Names New Vice President of Loan Operations

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – Central Bank of Branson names Pam Rogers as its new Vice-President of Loan Operations.

Rogers has more than 30 years of banking experience, including more than 15 years with Central Bank of Branson.

She began working for Central Bank in November 1999, as the Loan Operations Supervisor. After three months, she was promoted to Loan Operations Officer and in 2005 she took on the role of Assistant Vice President.

More information on Central Bank of Branson and Rogers can be found here.