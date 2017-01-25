Elizabeth Hughes Named CAM Executive Director

by Sam Clanton

BRANSON, Mo. – Christian Action Ministries welcomes Elizabeth Hughes as its new Executive Director.

Hughes previously served as College of the Ozarks Public Relations Director from 2005 to 2014, and as Kids Across America Communications Director from 2015 until earlier this month.

Hughes says she began volunteering at CAM two years ago and completely fell in love with the ministry. She soon began serving on the board of directors…

Hughes says she truly believes in CAM’s mission of providing caring assistance, in Christ’s name, to people experiencing temporary crisis…

CAM operates food pantries in Branson and Forsyth, and provides mobile outreach services to residents of eastern Taney County.

Hughes points out that last year alone, CAM provided more than 38-thousand people with a four-day supplemental food supply.

www.christianactionministries.org