Glade Top Trail in Ava Named a Nature Watch Top Site

by Tim Church

AVA, Mo. – The Glade Top Trail, located on the Ava unit of the Ava/Cassville/Willow Springs Ranger District, is named a top site by the Forest Service in Washington D.C.

Ten sites, across the nation, were selected for the Nature Watch program. Nature Watch sites are uniquely designed to showcase and highlight what the National Forest has to offer by using educational tools online.

Natural Resource Specialist with the Ava District Darla Rein says each site will be marked with a special sign, featuring the silhouette of binoculars on it:

These sites are also compatible with the Glade Top Trail Interpretive Tour, where users can use their smart phone or tablet to scan a QR Code to learn more about the site and the management of the area.

The Glade Top Trail itself offers 23 miles of spectacular views along Forest Roads 147 and 149 in Douglas County. More information on the Glade Top Trail and Nature Watch can be found here.