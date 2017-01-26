Power Restored After Plane Hits Utility Pole

by Sam Clanton

OZARK, Mo. – Power is restored to nearly 500 White River Valley Electric Cooperative customers who experienced outages after a single-engine plane flew into a utility pole then crashed near an air field southeast of Ozark Thursday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash involved a pilot and a flight student, and both were transported to an area hospital for treatment of moderate to serious injuries. Their names were not immediately released.

The downed utility pole knocked out power to 484 White River customers. Crews were cleared by the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency to replace the pole and related equipment.

The repairs were completed and power was restored to all customers around 7:30 p.m.

In a news release, Cooperative CEO Chris Hamon states, “Once we were cleared, our crews were ready to respond.” He went on to say “our thoughts and prayers go out to the two involved in the accident.”

No other injuries were reported.