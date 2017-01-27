Benefit The Badge Slated for March 31 to April 2

by Sam Clanton

BRANSON, Mo. – Organizers of the Benefit The Badge tournaments in Branson are getting the word out about the multi-sport community event, slated for March 31st through April 2nd.

A project of the Fogle Family Foundation, in partnership with the Branson Police Department, Benefit The Badge is a fundraiser for Law Enforcement Recognition Week in June.

This week Fogle Enterprises CEO Nolan Fogle visited with Branson aldermen about the different tournament events, to be held at the Branson Convention Center…

The events are open to participants of all ages and skill levels.

Some of the other goals of Benefit The Badge are to partner with the community to host families of injured or fallen law enforcement officers, provide grants to help families of officers with medical bills, and to assist area agencies in obtaining necessary resources such as body armor and dash cameras.

For more information visit http://benefitthebadge.com/.