Blue Eye Sweeps S of O, Other Scores

by: Scott McCaulley

Blue Eye takes both the Boys and Girls Varsity Games against School of the Ozarks at the Keeter Athletic Complex Friday night. After the Lady Bulldogs rolled to a 61-23 win over the Lady Patriots, the Boys Game was a close contest that was won by the Bulldogs 68-56.

The Patriots led most of the first half as their defense kept the Bulldogs in check. Blue Eye, aided in part by a technical foul on S of O for an incorrect number in the score book, finished the half on a 4-0 run to cut the lead to one, then took the lead early in the second half and never looked back. Andrew Mitchell scored 15 of his game high 21 points in the second half to pace the Bulldogs while Nate Brown and Zach Martin each scored 16 for the Patriots.

Scores

HS Basketball

Boys

Blue Eye 68 S of O 56

Branson 73 Camdenton 64 (Bolivar Tournament)

Fair Grove 78 Forsyth 53 (Sparta Tournament)

Galena 71 Chadwick 37

Catholic 77 Spokane 33

Bradleyville 73 Hurley 36

Eureka Springs 60 Alpena 56

Yellville-Summit 51 Green Forest 32

Huntsville 83 Bergman 35

Omaha 70 St. Paul 30

Girls

Blue Eye 61 S of O 23

Bradleyville 96 Hurley 20

Valley Springs 40 Berryville 36