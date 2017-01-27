Board Decides on Interim Harrison Superintendent

by Shannon Cay

HARRISON, Ark. – An interim superintendent will be taking over in the Harrison School District.

At a special board of education meeting this week, 60-year-old Dr. Aaron Hosman from Mountain Home was picked to run the district until a permanent superintendent accepts the job. Officials say that should happen before July 1st.

It was announced in December current superintendent Dr. Melinda Moss accepted a new position as superintendent of the Joplin School District. Her first day there will be on April 1st.

Hosman most recently was the superintendent of schools in the Paragould School District from 2004 to 2011 and has been teaching since 1983. He was one of nine people who applied for the temporary spot.