Douglas Co. Man Turns Himself In on Active Drug Warrant

by Tim Church

AVA, Mo. – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office releases information on a January 18th, drug arrest.

The office of Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase reports a warrant was issued for 66-year-old Garry Jennings of Seymour for Felony Class C possession of controlled substance except 35-grams or less of methamphetamine and a Misdemeanor Class A unlawful use of drug paraphernalia charge.

This warrant was the result of a traffic stop conducted by Sheriff’s Deputy Taylor Wallace on December 31st, 2016, when a significant amount of methamphetamine was found on Jennings. The findings of this stop were passed on to the Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney who issued the warrant on January 17th.

Jennings turned himself in on this warrant and bonded out on a 15-thousand-dollar 10-percent cash or surety bond.