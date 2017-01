by Sam Clanton

BRANSON, Mo. – The City of Branson plans to close a portion of Francis Street on Monday to perform a water connection.

The affected area is between Sheryl Street and Highway 76, with the work scheduled to take place from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Francis Street traffic will be detoured onto Ellen Street.

Water service will be interrupted for customers in that area.

Branson Utilities personnel are distributing door hangers for residences and businesses that will be impacted by the work.