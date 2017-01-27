Hometown Doctor Appointed NARMC Chief

by Shannon Cay

HARRISON, Ark – Folks from Harrison may be familiar with the new Chief Medical Officer for North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison.

It was recently announced that Dr. John Leslie is going to undertake the new job while balancing his time with his personal clinic called the Family Medicine Clinic in Harrison:

Leslie is a hometown Harrison man, who grew up in the area, briefly left,m and then came back to raise a family of his own. He has run his own practice, specializing in obstetrics.

In his new role, Leslie says he will be acting as a liaison between the staff and hospital officials, as well as several other things:

He says his first focus for the hospital will be to transition the staff from fee-for-service health care to the various value-based systems and then population health management programs, currently being developed.