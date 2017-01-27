Ilyana Faria Head, age 62, of Branson, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2017. She was born May 17, 1954, in Providence, Kentucky, the daughter of Clarence Head and Barbara Ashley. Following her wishes, her body has been donated to science.

Ilyana enjoyed art and coloring. She was dearly loved and brought joy to those she knew. Her mother Barbara was by her side along with all the caring staff at Shepherd of the Hills Living Center. Ilyana was preceded in death by her father.

A memorial service in memory of Iyana will be held at a later time at Shepherd of the Hills Living Center. To leave an online condolence, visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.