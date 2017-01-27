Inmates Face Additional Charges for Pill Smuggling

by Shannon Cay

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. – A couple of inmates in the Baxter County Jail are facing additional charges after reportedly being caught with drugs on Monday.

A county jailer, Christopher Jones, says he noticed some odd activity coming from the cell of 28-year-old Joseph Smith from rural Mountain Home and 27-year-old Seth Withrow from Midway. Upon a short investigation, Jones says he found pills hidden in the pair’s socks, later deemed to be prescription pills that are schedule four controlled substances.

While it is still unclear how or who smuggled in the drugs, both are being given additional charges for felony furnishing, possessing, or using prohibited articles and a misdemeanor charge for possession of a schedule four controlled substance, according to jail logs.

According to Sheriff John Montgomery, Smith and Withrow will appear in court for formal arraignment on Thursday.