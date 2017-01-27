Klott Sets Coaching Mark in North Ark Win

by: Scott McCaulley

North Arkansas College Head Coach Stacie Klott has set the record for number of wins in the Lady Pioneer Basketball Program as her team beat Iowa Western at Pioneer Pavilion Friday night 69-45. Klott who has led the Lady Pioneers in two different stints for a total of 13 years, picked up win 249 which puts her past Jim Stockton for most wins in school history.

Klott, who started her coaching career in Missouri at Hollister High School after Graduating from College of the Ozarks, returned to C of O as an Assistant Coach for a couple of seasons before beginning her first stint at North Ark in 2002 picking up 55 wins in three seasons. After leaving for a time, she returned in 2007 and has led the program ever sense, adding the duties of Athletic Director in 2013.

The Lady Pioneers this season has a record of 14-3.