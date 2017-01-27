Taney Co. Extension Center Welcomes New Council Members

by Tim Church

FORSYTH, Mo. – The University of Missouri Taney County Extension Center announces the results of its 2017 Council Election.

Elected to the Taney County Eastern District are Sandra Hoff of Protem, Austin Moore of Kirbyville, Chris Robertson of Forsyth, and Roger Pock of Branson. The newly elected members of the Taney County Western District include Alan Banta of Branson, Jim Lawson of Branson and Kristopher Peters of Branson.

Family Financial Education Specialist Nellie Lamers says the members of the council are responsible for working with extension specialists to provide educational programs to county residents, overseeing the finances of local extension operations, proving personnel to carry out extension activities, electing and organizing the local extension council.

She adds the relationship between the current council members and the newly elected members is very important:

The first meeting for the new council is scheduled for Tuesday, March 7th. More information on the University of Missouri Extension Council can be found here.