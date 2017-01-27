Wedgewood Gardens Administrator Celebrates Career Milestone

by Tim Church

BRANSON West, Mo. – An administrator at Wedgewood Gardens Assisted Living in Branson West celebrates her 20th Anniversary with the company.

In December 1996 Julie Vasquez, a wife and mother of two small children, took a part time night and weekend position with Wedgewood. Vasquez says it wasn’t long before this new assisted living home in Branson West become her second home:

As the assistant administrator Vasquez says she gets to visit with all of residents every day, give tours to those considering the facility and see to the day to day operations of the home.

Vasquez adds over the years she has also gotten to work at Wedgewood with her husband, who worked as the first maintenance worker, and her children, who are given odd jobs to do around the facility. And at the age of 16, Vasquez says her daughter was hired on part time to do residential care.

Vasquez says she couldn’t see herself doing anything else, and plans to stay and work at Wedgewood for as long as they’ll have her.

More information on Vasquez and Wedgewood Gardens can be found here.