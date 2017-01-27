William “Jake” Jacobson, age 69, of Branson, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2017. Jake was born February 20, 1947, in Denver, Colorado. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.

With a sense of humor, Jake lived his life with a care for others. He was a great guy who will be missed.

He was preceded in death by his mother. Survivors include his friend, Ron Sparks of Merriam Woods.

A private gathering will be held at a later time. For online condolences please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.