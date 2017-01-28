Bank donates to Christian Action Ministries

Press Release

Christian Action Ministries provides food to those in Taney County with their food pantries in Branson and Forsyth and their mobile food distribution to towns in eastern Taney County. There is a constant need for their services. One bank wanted to help them make a difference in the lives of area families.

Central Bank of Branson employees were given the opportunity to wear jeans and tennis shoes at work on Fridays in December & January in return for a donation. Including the portion the bank matched, a total of $355 was collected during the month and presented to Christian Action Ministries.

“It is a tremendous blessing to have our community, like the employees of Central Bank, come along side Christian Action Ministries to help provide the gift of food to our Taney County neighbors who are struggling,” CAM Executive Director Elizabeth Hughes said. “Individually, it can be hard if not impossible to make a difference, but together we are strong.”

“Christian Action Ministries provides a valuable service to hundreds of families in our area,” Central Bank of Branson President and CEO Craig Richards said. “We realize that they can turn this amount of money into a vast amount of groceries that will assist families that struggle to put enough food on the table.”

Central Bank of Branson has been serving the financial needs of the Tri-Lakes Area since 1950. For more information, you can visit them on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CentralBankBranson or online at www.CentralBankBranson.net.