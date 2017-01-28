Christian Action Ministries Hosting ‘Souper Bowl’ Drive

Press Release

BRANSON, Mo. – Super Bowl LI will kick off Sunday, Feb. 5 at 5:30 p.m. as the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons. Chances are you have begun or are planning your party prepartions for the big event. Why not make this year’s party a “Souper Bowl?”

Holding a “Souper Bowl” party is a fun way to gather cans of soup you can donate to your Christian Action Ministries Branson or Foryth food pantries.

CAM provides three to four days of food to Taney County residents experiencing temporary crisis. A can of soup is included in every bag.

“On average, the CAM pantries will distribute 160 cans of soup per day,” said Paul Reffitt, CAM Branson Pantry manager. “This is a basic staple that any of our clients can use, and we always include it.”

Canned vegetables, canned fruit, beans, macaroni and cheese, boxed cereal, peanut butter, rice or instant potatoes, tomato sauce, meat, dairy, bread and eggs are also included in bags for clients. Last year more than 38,000 people in Taney County received a four-day supplemental food supply that helped them through a difficult time.

“CAM appreciates any and all donations received,” said Elizabeth Hughes, CAM executive director. “We are able to purchase food at bulk prices and stretch every dollar. For every dollar received, we are able to purchase 10 dollars worth of food.”

Christian Action Ministries was formed 30 years ago when 11 churches came together to create a central location for food distribution to those in need within the community. CAM serves the needy out of Christian love, as Jesus taught. For more information, go to www.christianactionministries.org or call 417-334-1157.