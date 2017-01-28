C of O Hosts VP of The Great Game of Business, Inc.

Press Release

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. — On Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, College of the Ozarks hosted Patrick Carpenter, a vice president for The Great Game of Business, Inc., in the Jones Auditorium. He spoke to students on the fundamentals of handling finances and being good stewards with their own finances.

His 30-year career has included senior management positions with two global Fortune 100 companies and international business assignments in Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the U.K. Carpenter also owned his own business, which he grew from a million in revenue to more than $12 million in revenue.

Carpenter works for The Great Game of Business, a division of SRC Holdings Corporation, an employee-owned company started in 1983 in Springfield, Missouri. The company employs more than 1,400 people, operates 14 business units, and has won various awards such as Top 100 Companies to Work for in America and the National Business Ethics Award. The company embraces the concept of “Open Book Management,” as pioneered by its founder and CEO Jack Stack, author of the book, The Great Game of Business.

“It is important to recognize and share financial truths, especially in business,” Carpenter said. “As Christians, it is vital to not treat money as a secret or be fearful of it. Sharing financial truths with employees allows them to feel more engaged, creating a culture of truth and understanding.”

After a short and successful military commitment with the U.S. Air Force, Carpenter worked his way through college. After deciding against pursing a medical degree, Carpenter embarked on a successful 20-year medical business management career that included senior management positions with two global Fortune 100 medical companies. Recently, he has held several senior leadership roles within SRC and now leads the business development and coaching efforts of their flagship consulting practice.

“I think that Mr. Carpenter’s business concept is thought-provoking and encourages all employees to become invested in the company,” said Lauren Presley, junior public relations major.

