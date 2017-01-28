Reeds Spring School District Recognizes School Board Members

Press Release

REEDS SPRING, Mo. – Students and staff of the Reeds Spring R-IV School District would like to thank our seven school board members for their countless hours of hard work. These seven public servants are elected by local constituents and do not receive compensation for their tireless efforts.

During the week of January 22-28, the district honored the dedicated service of the board members as part of School Board Recognition Week. Administrators gave board members gift baskets during the last board meeting and students made posters to show their appreciation. Our board members are Earl Johnson, Al Morton, Rick Porter, Owen Allphin, Matt Greenwalt, Anne Coleman, and Rob Barringer.

School Board Recognition Week is sponsored by the Missouri School Boards’ Association. MSBA is a private, not-for-profit organization that exists to help school boards succeed. The goal of School Board Recognition Week is to build awareness and understanding of the important function an elected board of education plays in the community and our schools.