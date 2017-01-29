Vendors Sought for Spring Fairgrounds Flea Market





Press Release

SALEM, Ark. – The Fulton County Fair Association is now accepting vendors for the 14th Annual Spring Fairgrounds Flea Market on April 8th in Salem, Arkansas. The flea market started 14 years ago and continues to grow each year. Many vendors return each year with quality items for shoppers.

Inside spaces are 8 x 8 ft. and are $30, a double space (8 x 16 ft.) is $40.00, or a triple space ( 8 x 24 ft.) is $50.00. Outside space is 12 x 20 ft. and the rental fee is $40. There is a $5.00 charge for electricity. A limited number of spaces are available. Vendor applications are available at www.fultoncountyfair.org or an application can be mailed by calling 870-895-5565 or email clewis@fultoncountyfair.org.

The Salem Chamber of Commerce Community-Wide Yard Sale will also be on this date. The two events are advertised statewide and draw a large number of people from north central Arkansas and southern Missouri.

The Spring Fairgrounds Flea Market and the Community-Wide Yard Sale provides a bargain hunters paradise and is a great outlet for direct sales consultants. Reserve your space now!