Branson West Home Destroyed in Sunday Fire

January 29, 2017 Local News Leave a reply
by Shannon Cay

 

BRANSON WEST, Mo. – A home in Branson West is destroyed by a fire on Sunday morning.

Southern Stone County Public Information Officer Eric Nielson says firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire in the 100-block of John Deere Lane at 6:30 a.m. Upon arrival, he says the house was fully involved in flames and the fire extended to some brush and trees around the home.

Additionally, he says the house was located down a narrow driveway so five tankers had to shuttle water from Table Rock Lake. Nielson says more than 20 firefighters worked to extinguish the flames and crews left the scene just after 11 a.m.

According to the report, the homeowners were out of town and no one was hurt, however, two watercrafts were lost in addition to the house. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the local fire marshal.