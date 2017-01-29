Former Ft. Leonard Wood Man Pleads Guilty to Child Sexual Abuse

Press Release

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Tammy Dickinson, United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced that a Brattleboro, Vt., man pleaded guilty in federal court today to aggravated sexual abuse of a 6-year-old child at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.

Paul Kickery, Sr., 67, of Brattleboro, formerly of Fort Leonard Wood, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

According to court documents, the victim’s father contacted the Brattleboro, Vt., Police Department, to report that his daughter had been sexually assaulted by Kickery over the course of approximately a year. During the time of the sexual assaults, between July 1, 2013, and July 31, 2014, both Kickery and the then-6-year-old victim were residing in the same residence at the U.S. Army Military Base at Fort Leonard Wood. The child victim disclosed the abuse to a family member about a year later.

Under federal statutes, Kickery is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years, up to a life term of imprisonment in federal prison without parole. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ami Harshad Miller. It was investigated by the FBI and the Brattleboro, Vt., Police Department.