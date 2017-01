by Shannon Cay

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. – A woman, reported as missing on Thursday, is found dead Saturday morning.

The Huntsville Police Department says 72-year-old Sharon Sheppard was last seen at her home around 5:30 on Thursday. It was reported that she had dementia and could likely have been confused.

Authorities say they found her body just before 8:30 on Saturday morning, less than a mile from her home. According to the report from police, they are still investigating how she died.