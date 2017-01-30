Funeral services for Bina Earline Bevins age 95 of Branson, Missouri will be held on Friday, February 3, 2017 at 11:00 AM, at the Friendly Baptist Church in Branson with Pastor Monty Dunn officiating. Burial will follow in the Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.

Mrs. Bevins passed away on January 28, 2017 at the home of her daughter in Branson.

She was born on October 31, 1921 in Bayard, Nebraska the daughter of William Lloyd and Elva Grace Roudebush Lane. She was a homemaker, a charter member of the Friendly Baptist Church, a 60 year member of the Eastern Star. She was united in marriage to Paul Stanley Bevins on April 21, 1939 and to this union was born two children. She had lived in Alaska for twelve years and moved to Branson in 2003 from Ontario, Oregon.

Survivors are her daughter, Linda Bevins Millikin and husband, Monte of Branson, Mo., daughter-in-law, Susie Bevins Erickson of Anchorage, Alaska. Two grandchildren, Michael Krause & wife Sandra of Boring, Oregon and Lisa Krause Ricks of Vancouver, Washington. Five step-grandchildren, six great grandchildren, 11 step great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and four step great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul Stanley Bevin in 2006, her son, William Stanley Bevins, and her parents.

Visitation will be at 10:00 AM until service time of 11:00 AM on Friday at the church.

Memorial contributions in her memory are suggested to the Friendly Baptist Church.