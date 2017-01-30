Branson Chamber Welcomes Incoming Chairman of the Board

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – The Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB hosts its 3rd Annual Membership Luncheon on Friday at the Chateau on the Lake Resort and Convention Center in Branson.

Chamber members were introduced to and heard from incoming 2017 Chairman of the Board of Directors Mike Pitman, who shares his enthusiasm for what the chamber will be doing in the over the course of this year:

Pitman adds his goals also include building up businesses and enhancing the experiences of those who chose Branson as their vacation destination.

The chamber also recognized the commitment and dedication of 2016 Immediate Past Chairman of the Board William Mahoney and outgoing board of director members; Ron Jett, Jeff Bourk, Randy Brashers, and Cliff Davis.