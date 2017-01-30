Branson to Conduct Water Line Leak Survey

by Sam Clanton

BRANSON, Mo. – The City of Branson is entering into a contract for a comprehensive leak survey of its water system.

Acoustical listening devices and leak correlation equipment will be utilized to evaluate approximately 100 miles of water mains, including fire lines and hydrants and service lines to customer meter and tap connections.

Utilities Department Office Specialist Loretta Bishop says through meter change-outs and repairs, the city’s water loss has steadily decreased – from 33-percent in 2010 to 21-percent in 2016…

Aldermen have approved first reading of a contract with low-bidder Matchpoint Water Asset Management, Inc., at a cost not to exceed 22-thousand 220 dollars.

The company will provide a report with GPS points of leak locations and the estimated amount of water loss at each site.