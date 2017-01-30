Branson Woman Pleads Guilty to Child Endangerment

by Sam Clanton

FORSYTH, Mo. – A woman from Branson pleads guilty to felony endangering the welfare of a child prior to the start of her trial in Taney County Circuit Court.

Judge Laura Johnson accepted the plea of 31-year-old Tiffany Nelson, and scheduled her sentencing for March 27th.

Nelson’s boyfriend, 30-year-old Joshua Holler, received a 12-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to felony child abuse, for having severely beaten and shaken Nelson’s 16-month-old child in July of 2015.

Prosecutor Jeff Merrell says Nelson’s guilty plea relates specifically to her delay in getting medical treatment for her child following Holler’s abuse.

First-degree endangering the welfare of a child carries a maximum punishment of seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections, and/or a fine of 5-thousand dollars.