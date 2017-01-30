Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office Releases 2016 Year End Report

by Tim Church

AVA, Mo. – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office releases its Year End report for 2016.

Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase reports the department answered 5,381 calls for service and booked 1,050 people into the Douglas County Jail with an average daily population of 25 inmates.

Douglas County saw a slight increase in assault related crimes and a significant increase regarding incidents in the jail, as the jail was full for most of the year, according to the report.

Additionally the department served more than double the search warrants from 2015, civil issues and ex parte’s were down, burglaries were up slightly, however, stealing related calls were down. The number of property damage calls were down by nearly half, ambulance and fire calls were up and drug information tips was up by nearly 200-percent.

Of the 1,050 people booked into the jail, about 50-percent were for felony offenses. There were also 204 drug related arrests, 84 traffic related offenses, 22-violent crime arrests, eight arrest related to sexual offenses, 22 child abuse arrest, 55 arrests for burglary and stealing, 37 weapon violations, 25 driving while intoxicated cases, 450 warrant arrest and the remainder being various non-violent crimes.