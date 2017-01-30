Gassville Man Captured in Connection to Rice Murder Case

by Shannon Cay

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. – A man from Gassville is suspected of supplying the gun another man used to murder an elderly midway couple in 2015.

Baxter County Authorities say 28-year-old Talmadge Pendergrass was arrested on a federal warrant issued by the United States District Court for the Western District of Arkansas on a felony charge of making a false statement in acquisition of a firearm.

The indictment from the U.S. attorney’s office says Pendergrass purchased the nine-millimeter pistol for 24-year-old Nicholas Roos, who is convicted of killing 75-year-old Donald Rice and 71-year-old LaDonna Rice from Midway on November 7th 2015.

According to the report, Pendergrass and Roos were both on video surveillance on November 6th at the Harps Grocery Store in Mountain Home.

Authorities say Roos attempted to purchase the gun first but was denied the purchase upon a background check. Pendergrass, on his application for the same firearm, stated he was the actual buyer when in all reality he was getting it on behalf of another person.

Sheriff John Montgomery says they will be taking Pendergrass into the custody of the United States Marshals Services in Fayetteville.