by Tim Church

HARRISON, Ark. – A level-three sex offender is arrested for failing to comply with Arkansas Sex Offender Registration and Reporting Requirements.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reports 51-year-old Randy Ford of Harrison was arrested on January 26th. He is being held in the Boone County Jail on a Parole Violation charge and a 3500-dollar bond.

This community notification is being provided is compliance with Arkansas State statutes.