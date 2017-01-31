Walter Brown, age 83, of Seligman, Missouri, passed away in his home on Friday, January 27, 2017. Mr. Brown, son of Christopher and Nancy (Swadley) Brown, was born on December 20, 1933, in Rogers, Arkansas. On August 13, 1956, he was united in marriage to Austin Marie Richardson in Rogers, Arkansas. He enjoyed the outdoors such as fishing and camping. Mr. Brown loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren, he will be missed by many.

Survivors include his wife, Marie Brown, of Seligman; two sons, Russell Brown, of Washburn and Larry Brown, of Seligman; five daughters, Belinda Maybee and her husband Dewayne, of Green Forest, Arkansas, Karen Keith, of Springdale, Arkansas, Terry Kiser and her husband Ron, of Rogers, Arkansas; Sarah Hampton and her husband Ralph, of Springdale, Arkansas, and Amy Hirschi, of Garfield, Arkansas; twenty-two grandchildren; forty great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one son, Steven Brown; one daughter, Karla Brown; two grandsons, Brian D. Maybee and Joshua C. Goff; two great-grandsons, Joshua W. Goff and Joshua Madewell; two brothers, Wilburn Brown and Guy Brown; and two sisters, Rebecca Brown and Alberta Canday.

A private family burial will be held at a later date.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the White Funeral Home and Crematory, Cassville, Missouri.

