CBCO Hopes to End Code Red Alert By Weeks End

by Tim Church

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Things are beginning to look up for Community Blood Center of the Ozarks as they predict an end to their Code Red Alert.

Just over two weeks ago, winter weather lead to the closing of several schools and in turn the cancellation of their scheduled blood drives. In response, the CBCO began setting up emergency blood drives across the Ozarks. But after receiving more than 500 donations fewer than needed, the organization issued a Code Red Alert for all O Positive and O Negative blood types.

Media Relations Representative Chris Pilgrim joined Scott McCaulley on his KRZK Program “At Your Service” to give listeners an update on the current blood situation:

Pilgrim adds that it has been unusual for them to be under a Code Red Alert for this amount of time, and encourages those who can to make a donation today.

A complete list of upcoming blood drives and more information on the CBCO can be found here.