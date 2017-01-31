City of Branson to Host February Alcohol Selling Class

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – The City of Branson Finance Department is hosting its next Responsible Alcohol Selling class on Thursday, February 2nd.

This training is required of all businesses selling liquor within the city of Branson and those in the process of obtaining a liquor license. Under city code, liquor license holders are required to provide alcohol education programs for all managers, servers, bartenders and cashiers that sell alcoholic beverages within 60 days of their hire date and every two years thereafter.

The Community Partnership of the Ozarks will be conducting the liquor training at a cost of 5-dollars per person. The session begins at 9:30 a.m. in the Council Chambers of the Branson City Hall, and lasts approximately an hour and a half.

For additional information on the training or the city’s liquor ordinance contact Carl Garrett, Branson’s supervisor of licensing and tax compliance, at 417-337-8575.