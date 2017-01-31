Commission Approves 2017 Taney County Budget

by Sam Clanton

FORSYTH, Mo. – Taney County Commissioners approve the 2017 County Budget during their regular meeting Monday morning in Forsyth.

Because revenues came in below projections in 2016, this year the county is budgeting for less income, and is hoping to spend less.

The 2017 budget estimates revenues at about 900-thousand dollars below last year’s projections.

County Auditor Rick Findley discussed the different revenue sources, including possible grant funding in this year’s budget:

The 2017 budget includes a two-percent cost-of-living wage increase for all county employees.

Findley says a PDF version of the 100-page budget will be posted on the auditor’s page of the county’s website for public viewing.

Here’s a link to that page: Taney County Auditor.