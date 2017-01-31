Harrison Rotary to Host Annual Charity Spaghetti Dinner

by Shannon Cay

HARRISON, Ark. – The Harrison Rotary Club is hosting its annual spaghetti dinner next Tuesday, February 7th.

According to the local rotary fundraising coordinator, Julie Maxey, hundreds of people show up to this community event, as the money raised through the dinner goes to multiple charitable causes within the community.

She says the main cause of the funds raised this year will be to donate a car to someone in need:

Maxey says this year, in addition to the baseball game already being played at the high school that evening, they Harrison High School Choir will be performing and there will be an auction. The cost of the meal is six dollars and dinner will be served from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The dinner will be held in the Harrison High School gymnasium or you can get the meal to go, across the street at the K-Life Building. You can purchase the meal at the door or you can preorder a meal though one of the Rotary members.

Any other questions may be referred to the information below:

870-391-9639— Kevin Merrill, Rotary President.

PO Box 835 Harrison Ark. 72602