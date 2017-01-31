Harrison SRO Thanks Community for Donation

by Shannon Cay

HARRISON, Ark. – The School Resource Officer for the Harrison School district thanks to the community for a three-thousand dollar donation.

Sergeant Michael Toland says he has been working with the National Child Saftey Council, asking them to send out letters to the community so he and the other School Resource Officer could focus on teaching kids, rather than raising funds:

He says with this particular donation, he will be able to purchase coloring books that go along with the lessons he teaches, as well as activity books, and other educational material to be used in the classroom. Next year he plans on expanding the program to teach kids different types of etiquette, what to do when lost, and how to be a good citizen.

If you are interested in donating to this cause, you can call up to the Harrison Police Department at 870-741-2147.