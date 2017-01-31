Nixa Upends Branson, Other Scores/Schedule

by: Scott McCaulley

In a celebratory night at Branson High School, the Nixa Lady Eagles took some of the fun out of the celebration as they avenged an earlier loss to the Lady Pirates at the Pink and White Tournament with a 42-40 win Monday night.

The victory for Nixa comes the same night that Branson honors senior Amanda Kearney for breaking the career scoring record set by Kayli Combs-Price, who was on hand fro the ceremony.

Other Monday Scores, Tuesday Schedule

HS Basketball

Girls

Nixa 42 Branson 40

Catholic 50 Hollister 25

Blue Eye 72 Crane 59

Clever 65 Galena 20

Bradleyville 78 Mansfield 64

Gainesville 67 Spokane 50

Chadwick 66 Hurley 27

Boys

Omaha 52 Blue Eye 37

Hurley 62 Chadwick 49

Today

Boys

Nixa at Branson

Reeds Spring at Fair Grove

Forsyth at Clever

Billings at Spokane

Sparta at Crane

Galena at Hurley

Cassville at McDonald County

Aurora at East Newton

SW at Exeter

Girls

Ava at Forsyth

Boys/Girls

Siloam Springs at Harrison

Decatur at Omaha

Kingston at Alpena

Bergman at Green Forest

Marshall at Berryville

Eureka Springs at St. Paul

Lead Hill at Jasper

Viola at Bruno-Pyatt

Western Grove at St. Joe

Valley Springs at Huntsville

New Covenant at S of O

Bradleyville at Lutie

College Basketball

Three Rivers at North Arkansas Men