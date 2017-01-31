Nixa Upends Branson, Other Scores/Schedule

by: Scott McCaulley
In a celebratory night at Branson High School, the Nixa Lady Eagles took some of the fun out of the celebration as they avenged an earlier loss to the Lady Pirates at the Pink and White Tournament with a 42-40 win Monday night.
The victory for Nixa comes the same night that Branson honors senior Amanda Kearney for breaking the career scoring record set by Kayli Combs-Price, who was on hand fro the ceremony.
Other Monday Scores, Tuesday Schedule
HS Basketball
Girls
Nixa 42 Branson 40
Catholic 50 Hollister 25
Blue Eye 72 Crane 59
Clever 65 Galena 20
Bradleyville 78 Mansfield 64
Gainesville 67 Spokane 50
Chadwick 66 Hurley 27
Boys
Omaha 52 Blue Eye 37
Hurley 62 Chadwick 49
Today
Boys
Nixa at Branson
Reeds Spring at Fair Grove
Forsyth at Clever
Billings at Spokane
Sparta at Crane
Galena at Hurley
Cassville at McDonald County
Aurora at East Newton
SW at Exeter
Girls
Ava at Forsyth
Boys/Girls
Siloam Springs at Harrison
Decatur at Omaha
Kingston at Alpena
Bergman at Green Forest
Marshall at Berryville
Eureka Springs at St. Paul
Lead Hill at Jasper
Viola at Bruno-Pyatt
Western Grove at St. Joe
Valley Springs at Huntsville
New Covenant at S of O
Bradleyville at Lutie
College Basketball
Three Rivers at North Arkansas Men