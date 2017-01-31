OTC Table Rock to Offer Free Adult Education Classes

by Tim Church

HOLLISTER, Mo. – Ozarks Technical Community College is now accepting enrollment for its free Adult Education and Literacy classes held at the OTC Table Rock Campus in Hollister.

The classes are designed to provide individualized learning programs for adults who want to prepare for the High School Equivalency exam or improve one’s reading, math and writing skills.

Participants must be at least 17-years-old and not enrolled in a high school. Classes are held at the Table Rock campus, in Room 107. Daylight enrollment is the first and third Monday of every month at 8 a.m. and evening enrollment is the first Tuesday of every month at 4 p.m.

Day classes are being held Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and evening classes are held Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 4 to 8 p.m.

For more information about OTC’s Adult Education and Literacy classes in Hollister, please contact the OTC Table Rock Campus at 417-447-8924. OTC’s Adult Education and Literacy department can be reached at 417-447-8860.