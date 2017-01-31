Pickup Crashes While Avoiding Vehicle in Douglas Co.

by Sam Clanton

AVA, Mo. – A man and a woman from Ava are injured in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 76 five miles west of Ava in Douglas County.

State troopers say 48-year-old Joel Garner was westbound at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, when his pickup ran off the road and struck some trees while he attempted to avoid an eastbound vehicle that entered his lane.

Garner and a passenger, 42-year-old Crystal Hollis, were transported by ambulance to Cox South Hospital in Springfield for treatment of moderate injuries.